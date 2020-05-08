Description

Aloha and mahalo for tuning into my channel, I appreciate your guys aloha and support!



I spent most my session this day playing with beach-starts, but had a few flights that I couldn't resist pushing my legs to burn pumping to the outside peaks and share some rides with my friends and fiancé as...

I spent most my session this day playing with beach-starts, but had a few flights that I couldn't resist pushing my legs to burn pumping to the outside peaks and share some rides with my friends and fiancé as they surfed. My brother Matty Schweitzer, "Island Eye Productions", came by to check us out and chased us around with his Phantom 4 for a few minutes to captures this ride. Another beautiful day in Hawai'i Nei.



Riding my AK Foil Surf 1300 Hydrofoil and my Starboard 4'8" - Links to gear below:



AK Surf Foil Medium-

https://www.akdurablesupplyco.com/shop/surf-foil-medium/



Starboard Prone Surf Foil-

https://sup.star-board.com/products/2020-foil-surf-v2/



Featured Riders-

Kim Yap @KimYapMaui

Victoria @LilRipper

Josh Riccio @JoshRiccio



Video and edit by Matty Schweitzer - Island Eye Productions

https://islandeyeprod.com

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC971MxXYk40NU_g2b71VpEw

