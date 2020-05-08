Aloha and mahalo for tuning into my channel, I appreciate your guys aloha and support!
I spent most my session this day playing with beach-starts, but had a few flights that I couldn't resist pushing my legs to burn pumping to the outside peaks and share some rides with my friends and fiancé as they surfed. My brother Matty Schweitzer, "Island Eye Productions", came by to check us out and chased us around with his Phantom 4 for a few minutes to captures this ride. Another beautiful day in Hawai'i Nei.
Riding my AK Foil Surf 1300 Hydrofoil and my Starboard 4'8" - Links to gear below:
AK Surf Foil Medium-
https://www.akdurablesupplyco.com/shop/surf-foil-medium/
Starboard Prone Surf Foil-
https://sup.star-board.com/products/2020-foil-surf-v2/
Featured Riders-
Kim Yap @KimYapMaui
Victoria @LilRipper
Josh Riccio @JoshRiccio
Video and edit by Matty Schweitzer - Island Eye Productions
https://islandeyeprod.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC971MxXYk40NU_g2b71VpEw
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Foilsurf Beach Starts and Pumping 1000 Peaks Maui, HI X Zane Kekoa Schweitzer
7 views
Uploaded by: ZaneSchweitzer • Category: SUP • Added on: 08 May 2020
Description
Aloha and mahalo for tuning into my channel, I appreciate your guys aloha and support!
I spent most my session this day playing with beach-starts, but had a few flights that I couldn't resist pushing my legs to burn pumping to the outside peaks and share some rides with my friends and fiancé as...
I spent most my session this day playing with beach-starts, but had a few flights that I couldn't resist pushing my legs to burn pumping to the outside peaks and share some rides with my friends and fiancé as...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.