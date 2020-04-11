Gliding Memories -2020 A Nostalgic Trip in The Everglades

DoiNomazi



vimeo.com/402927641



While plans for a vacation can and will often change in the field, due to weather, or just the unexpected, there are some rare vacations when every detail flows according to the plan. Well, almost every detail…



On January 1, 2020, we embarked on a canoe trip to the Everglades National Park to retrace our first paddling journey in 2009. Ten years after that first journey, while some things seemed the same, we were definitely not quite the same.



Thank you for taking the time to come along and enjoy our 103 minute long video diary. We tried to make room for each of you in our canoe…



