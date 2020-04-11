Like us on Facebook
TOPIC: Gliding Memories -2020 A Nostalgic Trip in The Everglades
Gliding Memories -2020 A Nostalgic Trip in The Everglades 1 hour 23 minutes ago #36134
vimeo.com/402927641
While plans for a vacation can and will often change in the field, due to weather, or just the unexpected, there are some rare vacations when every detail flows according to the plan. Well, almost every detail…
On January 1, 2020, we embarked on a canoe trip to the Everglades National Park to retrace our first paddling journey in 2009. Ten years after that first journey, while some things seemed the same, we were definitely not quite the same.
Thank you for taking the time to come along and enjoy our 103 minute long video diary. We tried to make room for each of you in our canoe…
Please, don't forget to click on the "HD" letters and choose the 1080p for the best viewing quality. Enjoy!
