Honoring the life in our food is so important. That’s why my family and I share meals together that we’ve caught fresh or home grown! Eating Whole Food and Plant-Based over the last four years my only exception to that is food I’ve catch close to home and sustainably such as featured in this video. Taking advantage of the last day of lobster and crab season, I enjoyed a night dive with a few close friends to harvest this catch. Cooking all this food at once for my family was a breeze on my Traeger Gill Ironwood 885!



Check out the Traeger Grill Ironwood 885 here- https://bit.ly/2KQfFjp



Hope you guys enjoyed this family meal as much as we did!



Aloha,

Zane Kekoa Schweitzer

Www.zaneschweitzer.com

InstaGram: @Zaniac1

