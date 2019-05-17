Like us on Facebook
May 17
Scottish Women's Paddle Symposium
- The Scottish Women's Paddle Symposium is a weekend designed for women paddlers to get together, improve their skills and have fun!
The aim of the weekend is to provide mentoring and inspiration to women who want to progress; whether that's to gain a new qualification or purely for enjoyment; all in a social and supportive environmentOrganizer: Scottish Canoe Association
Mail: click hereContact: Scottish Canoe Association
Mail: click here
Mail: click hereExtra Info:
Series: -
-
CategorySymposium
-
Date & TimeMay 17 2019 at 00:00 - May 17 2019 at 23:59 UTC
-
Location & full addressUK, Scotland, Findhorn, Moray
-
Event AdminsJeroen
