Immersed Tv Episode 2 - A look back at the 2019 APP World Tour Season
Description
Welcome to Episode 2 of Immersed TV hosted by Dreu Murin this week we take a look back at the 2019 season and talk with Shakira Westdorp and Daniel Hughes about traveling on the SUP Surf Tour. For the racing side we sit down with our World Champions Casper Steinfath and Seychelle SUP and see how these two overcame injury and more to win their first world titles. Zane Kekoa Schweitzer talks to us about how to avoid single use plastic bottles and Dreu gives you 3 Podcasts to look out for. This and more on this weeks ImmresedTV
