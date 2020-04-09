Description

Join us on each episode of Immersed TV to see Zane's Blue Life Tips. This time Zane Schweitzer brings you a minute look at how you can help the world you live in and at the same time lead a healthier life for yourself. In episode one Zane challenges us all to a #pocketofplastic so make sure you...

Join us on each episode of Immersed TV to see Zane's Blue Life Tips. This time Zane Schweitzer brings you a minute look at how you can help the world you live in and at the same time lead a healthier life for yourself. In episode one Zane challenges us all to a #pocketofplastic so make sure you tag #appworldtour and zane on instagram with your Pocket of Plastic.

More