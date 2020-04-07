Description

Welcome to the Izzi Gomez Full Interview ImmersedTV Episode 1 2020. Since our Sports Talk Show Immersed TV is cut to a certain time slot we are not always able to insert the full interview we do with our Athletes. So we will in future always release their full Edited Interviews after the release of their Immersed TV episodes. Take some time and learn more about Izzi Gomez and join us ever other Wednesday for a new Episode of Immersed TV

