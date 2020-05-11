Description

Host Kristin Thomas chats with World Champion paddler Fiona Wylde! Fiona Wylde is a World Champion Stand Up Paddle Racer and overall water woman from Hood River, Oregon. Her passions extends past SUP racing to stand up surfing, studying for a Bachelors of Science in Geography and Geospatial Science and advocating for a healthy life with Type 1 Diabetes. Fiona has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for almost 5 years now, but the autoimmune disease hasn’t held her back.



Tune in every Thursday @1pm PST on Supconnect's Instagram for new episodes.

