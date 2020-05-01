Host Kristin Thomas sits down with Casi Rynkowski! Since 2007, Casi Rynkowski has been living her dream training athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Her passion for fitness outdoors exploded when she launched her adventure fitness business, exposing clients to the idea of fitness outside four walls. Surfing, stand up paddling, rock climbing, ice climbing, and winter mountaineering became her new training ground in New England. Her clients not only found new ways to cross-train outdoors but found new passions in life.
Today you will find Casi teaching paddling classes, conducting clinics and seminars across the US, as well as crafting all kinds of outdoor adventures for fitness enthusiasts. She is the co-founder of women's health and wellness paddleboard camps, Camp Crystal Kai, and Camp Bajan Blue, as well as the founder of Paddle for Recovery.
Casi loves engaging with people of all levels of experience and providing them with quality instruction and the knowledge necessary to build their confidence to step outside their comfort zone. Casi is an ACA Stand Up Paddleboard Level 2 Instructor, an AFAA Certified Personal Trainer as well as Red Cross CPR and SOLO Wilderness First Aid certified. She is also the SIC Maui athlete team manager and marketing coordinator.
#SupconnectLive ft. Casi Rynkowski
Category: SUP • Added on: 01 May 2020
