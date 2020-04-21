Host Kristin Thomas sits down with SUP adventurer John Hadley! John is a gardener, surfer, olive oil maker, SUP racer, goat owner and SUP instructor at Rubicon Adventures. After over 25 years of only surfing, John learned to SUP in 2011 and did his first race in 2013 on a borrowed board. Next thing you know he bought and broke a few boards, competed in flat water, downwind, and downriver races, and met some of the greatest of friends. Oh, and did we mention his goat likes to SUP too? Tune in as we chat with John and dive into his SUP adventures.
#SupconnectLive ft. John Hadley
Uploaded by: supconnect • Category: SUP • Added on: 21 April 2020
