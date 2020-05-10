Description

Some of AIRE’s transparent logos can be cut off and replaced with a fabric patch logo. Take your time on this one. It’s worth the extra care.

Give us a call to get your logo. We’ll work with you to get the color of fabric you need.



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The...

Some of AIRE’s transparent logos can be cut off and replaced with a fabric patch logo. Take your time on this one. It’s worth the extra care.

Give us a call to get your logo. We’ll work with you to get the color of fabric you need.



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.

- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.

- We recommend wearing protective gloves when working with glue.



Associated Tools:

- Knife or Razor

- Paintbrush

- Stirring Stick

- Stabond Glue

- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.



Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More