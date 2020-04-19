Description

Before you call into AIRE Customer Service it’s a good idea to have the serial number on hand. We frequently improve and update our products. Our staff will be able to help you better when they know exactly which model of our boat you have.



Helpful Tips:

- Inflate your boat before looking for the serial number

Helpful Tips:

- Inflate your boat before looking for the serial number

- Cataraft serial numbers are found only on the right-side pontoon.



Associated Tools:

- Pump



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.



- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

