Stuff happens out on the river, paddles break, oars get lost and boats rip. AIRE boats are designed for quick repair out on the river. If your boat rips on you, follow the instructions in this video to get it back up and running as quickly as possible.
Good field repairs can get you through the end of the season, depending on the damage and how often you take your boat out. When it’s convenient send your boat in to an AIRE authorized repair center so that they can weld it up for you.
There are a couple of cases where this field repair may not repair your boat, like UV damage and delamination, if this has happened to your boat give us a call to talk about next steps.
Helpful Tips:
- Make sure the AIREcell is clean and dry before patching it with TEAR-AID.
- Tears over ¼” in the AIREcell can be patched with TEAR-AID, but they may continue to spread. Replace the AIREcell as soon as possible.
- Don’t make an emergency the first time you do a baseball stitch. Practice on some scrap cloth with regular thread before you head out on the river.
Necessary Tools:
- Pump
- Denatured Alcohol Wipes
- TEAR-AID
- Needle
- String
P.S.
