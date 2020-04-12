Description

WAIT!!! Before you glue a patch on your boat read the rest of the description. Did you know that most damage to the outer shell of an AIRE boat can be patched using welding techniques? AIRE boats are welded together for a reason. Welded seams are tougher and last longer than glued seams. Just send...

WAIT!!! Before you glue a patch on your boat read the rest of the description. Did you know that most damage to the outer shell of an AIRE boat can be patched using welding techniques? AIRE boats are welded together for a reason. Welded seams are tougher and last longer than glued seams. Just send your boat in to an authorized AIRE repair shop to have it done, especially if your boat is still under warranty. To find a repair shop follow this link. https://www.aire.com/service-centers



Still want to glue your boat? No worries. This video will walk you through the process.



Look in your repair kit for patch material. We have glue, alcohol patches and other materials you’ll need to patch your boat on our website. https://www.aire.com/accessories/repair.html?p=1



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.

- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.

- Wear protective gloves when working with glue.



Associated Tools:

- Paintbrush

- Stirring Stick

- Stabond Glue

- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)



P.S.

Have you heard about AIRE’s sister companies, Outcast Sporting Gear and AIRE Environmental? Outcast Sporting Gear produces quality fishing boats and equipment, while AIRE Environmental products protect our rivers from pollution.

Websites:

- https://www.aire.com

- https://www.outcastboats.com

- https://www.aireenvironmental.com

More