If any of the d-rings in your boat are starting to rip out, it’s a good idea to replace them. For AIRE inflatable boats, replacing d-rings from the inside gives them more structure and makes them less likely to give you problems in the future.



Helpful Tips:

- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.

- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.

- Allow the glue sufficient time to dry. You’re going to reactivate it with a heat gun anyway and letting it dry will help it stick better.

- Wear protective gloves when working with glue.



Associated Tools:

- Knife

- Paintbrush

- Stirring Stick

- Stabond Glue

- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer

- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)



