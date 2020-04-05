If any of the d-rings in your boat are starting to rip out, it’s a good idea to replace them. For AIRE inflatable boats, replacing d-rings from the inside gives them more structure and makes them less likely to give you problems in the future.
Helpful Tips:
- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.
- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.
- Allow the glue sufficient time to dry. You’re going to reactivate it with a heat gun anyway and letting it dry will help it stick better.
- Wear protective gloves when working with glue.
Associated Tools:
- Knife
- Paintbrush
- Stirring Stick
- Stabond Glue
- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer
- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)
P.S.
Description
