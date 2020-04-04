Extra D-rings can be handy if you want a place to hang your water bottle or other piece of equipment. If you’re ordering a new boat ask us about having extra d-rings installed at the factory. You can also send used boats to an AIRE service center, where they can weld in a retrofit d-ring that will be much stronger than a glued-on d-ring.
If you want to install the d-ring yourself, gluing a d-ring to the outside of your boat will save you from having to cut a slit in your boat to install it from the inside.
We have extra d-rings, glue, alcohol patches and other materials you’ll need to glue on extra d-rings on our website. https://www.aire.com/accessories/repair.html?p=1
Helpful Tips:
- Use glue-on d-rings for light loads.
- Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. The glue emits fumes that are best kept on the outside of your lungs.
- Watch the whole video before starting the process and make sure you have all of the tools on hand.
- Allow the glue sufficient time to dry. You’re going to reactivate it with a heat gun anyway and letting it dry will help it stick better.
- Wear protective gloves when working with glue.
Associated Tools:
- Paintbrush
- Stirring Stick
- Stabond Glue
- Heat Gun or Hair Dryer
- Weighted Roller (Optional, but a good idea)
P.S.
