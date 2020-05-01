The #PalmGroms animation challenge starts now!
It's time for a new challenge – set by adventurer and film maker Joe Rea-Dickins – to make your own animated paddling video.
You could bring your foamie to life or make yourself levitate with the magic of stop motion animation.
The challenge is to make a short video that just makes everyone smile :)
Post a link to your video in the comments on our Facebook post
https://www.facebook.com/palmequipment/videos/437035253831237
with your first name and age and we'll share your entries in our Palm Groms gallery.
Here's some animation magic inspiration! ...
Skiing indoors!
https://youtu.be/_HrIVWziJ0Y
Surfing on lino!
https://youtu.be/XkF6hLmZ3qs
Kayaking in Voss with Lego!
https://vimeo.com/98164688
8 stop motion tricks in 2 minutes
https://youtu.be/9sdZz2a_zPg
How to make stop motion videos
https://youtu.be/_ppedXZHhE0
Palm Groms video challenge with Joe Rea-Dickins
3 views
Uploaded by: paul.robertson • Category: Other • Added on: 01 May 2020
Description
