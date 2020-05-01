Description

The #PalmGroms animation challenge starts now!



It's time for a new challenge – set by adventurer and film maker Joe Rea-Dickins – to make your own animated paddling video.



You could bring your foamie to life or make yourself levitate with the magic of stop motion animation.



The challenge is to...

The challenge is to make a short video that just makes everyone smile :)



Post a link to your video in the comments on our Facebook post

https://www.facebook.com/palmequipment/videos/437035253831237

with your first name and age and we'll share your entries in our Palm Groms gallery.



Here's some animation magic inspiration! ...



Skiing indoors!

https://youtu.be/_HrIVWziJ0Y



Surfing on lino!

https://youtu.be/XkF6hLmZ3qs



Kayaking in Voss with Lego!

https://vimeo.com/98164688



8 stop motion tricks in 2 minutes

https://youtu.be/9sdZz2a_zPg



How to make stop motion videos

https://youtu.be/_ppedXZHhE0

