Description

We are in the midst of the cornoavirus quarantine. I hope you are staying healthy and sane, and look forward to paddling with you when this is over.



This is my introduction to river paddle boarding by highlighting the Sawyer SUPER Styk, my signature whitewater SUP paddle.



Clothing worn in...

We are in the midst of the cornoavirus quarantine. I hope you are staying healthy and sane, and look forward to paddling with you when this is over.



This is my introduction to river paddle boarding by highlighting the Sawyer SUPER Styk, my signature whitewater SUP paddle.



Clothing worn in video: BEYOND CLOTHING: https://tinyurl.com/y86fjpow



Thanks for watching.



My site is https://www.suppaul.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suppaul_pics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suppaulclark

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/suppaulclark



Paul Clark is SUPPAUL chasing adventure from the perspective of a paddle board.

More