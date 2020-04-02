Like us on Facebook
Introducing the New Gerry Lopez Soft Top 8' Surfboard
Description
This is an 8ft. soft top surfboard designed by Gerry Lopez, aka Mr. Pipeline, world renowned surfer from Honolulu, Hawaii. Gerry was once widely recognized as the best tube rider in the world. Gerry not only shaped the blank for this surfboard, he’s put his name on it as well, ensuring a great all-around performance in multiple surf conditions. The Gerry Lopez 8’ Surfboard, exclusively available at Costco, comes with 3 surf fins, surf leash and attached traction pad. This board is the perfect size and shape for both beginners and advanced riders to have fun on!
