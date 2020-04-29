Description

Check out the Reel World video contest Vol.4 best of. Thanks to all 55 paddlers who entered the contest. Dane Jackson, Adrian Mattern, Tom Dolle, Matthias Weger, Caleb Jatko, Simon Hirt, Stanlislas Klinyuk, Bren Orton, Driscoll Larrow, Harvey Harwood, Ignacio Bakovic, Alex Neal, Lucas Hummel, Andi Brunner, Jan Němec, Jack Watt, Bren Stoppe, Jack Orr, Oliver English, Jack Shanlin, Zach Bassett, Nick Beavis, Jimmy Belanger, Mark Kearney, Adrià Ovando Vila, Thadeus Hayes, Patrick Sheehan, James Hardint, John Haines, Axel Hovorka , Arthur Bernot , Kaelin Friedenson, Florencia Aguirre, Landon Miller, Thomas Neime , Robert Eggleston, Huw Butterworth, Domingo Sandoval, Matteo Williams, Hayden Voorhees, Patrick Kyle, Manu Rodriguez, Mark Zielonka, Luke Pomeroy, Jeremy Nash, Matouš Borecký, Morgan Hayes, Vance Harris, Ruben J davidson, Sabrina Barm, Rhys James, Etienne Chappell, Eddy Mead, Youri Pral Madec, Juan Lavin, Nick Pearce, Kai Malcolm. Legends all! Reel World Returns October 2020

