Last Spring we were running the South Yuba in California, when things went a little sideways. Luckily it didn't go worse because I was able to rope Evan out before he had to swim some gnarly rapids. In this video I decided to breakdown a few steps I took to allow me to be able to successfully get Evan out, and hopefully they will help you whenever you need to help someone out!

