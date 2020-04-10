Description

For more info CLICK HERE ► http://sea.gl/SWIVELSEATFISHINGRIG



I'm Hawaiian Dan from SeaEagle.com, TalkFishTV.com, and The Fisherman Magazine, and I consistently average well over 3k striped bass per season, every season! This requires spending an average of 8-10 hours on the water every night for...

For more info CLICK HERE ► http://sea.gl/SWIVELSEATFISHINGRIG



I'm Hawaiian Dan from SeaEagle.com, TalkFishTV.com, and The Fisherman Magazine, and I consistently average well over 3k striped bass per season, every season! This requires spending an average of 8-10 hours on the water every night for 6-7 months and the Sea Eagle Swivel Seat Fishing Rig allows me to do just that in complete comfort. Without it, I could never accomplish such an incredible feat.



There are a few things that are an absolute must when spending this much time on the water and the Sea Eagle Swivel Seat Fishing Rig excels in all these areas.



Comfortability - I don't mean for just a couple hours. I mean for hours on in.



Back Support - If your back gives out, you give out and that's just not an option.



Swivel Seat - Accessibility is everything. Reaching for tackle, fighting and landing fish, casting, steering, launching, and docking thousands of times per season all adds up and if your seat doesn't swivel your body is taking on excessive wear and tear.



Optional 7" Pedestal - As I said, accessibility is everything and standing from a seated position thousands upon thousands of times can take a toll on your knees and hips. With the 7" pedestal you're always halfway there.



Pre-attached Dual Scotty Rod Holders with Universal Deck Mounts - Need I say more? Pre-attached gear means less setup and take downtime. This equates to more fishing time. Which results in more fish! Each and every second count. Add optional reliable accessories and it's game over. I win every time.



Hands down, I love my Sea Eagle Swivel Seat Fishing Rigs and you will too!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Swivel Seat Fishing Rig w/ Scotty® Rod Holders



Turn your Sea Eagle iSUP, iK and iPS into a fishing machine! Attaches with ease to existing d-rings in less than 60 seconds flat!



This Swivel Seat Fishing Rig is the perfect accessory for Sea Eagle iSUPs, Explorers™, FastTracks™, and PaddleSki™ Series. (Weighs only 15 lbs.)



Kit includes: aluminum frame base, swivel seat, two Universal Scotty Rod Holders with universal deck mounts and two 6ft quick release cinch down straps.



* One-time pre-assembly that takes just a few minutes required. Non-compatible with Sea Eagle RazorLites™, Sport Kayaks, and Travel Canoes™



Recommended For:

Explorer Inflatable Kayaks™

FastTrack™ Inflatable Kayaks

Hybrid Inflatable SUP

LongBoard Inflatable SUPs

NeedleNose™ Inflatable SUPs

PaddleSki™ Inflatable Catamaran Kayak

More