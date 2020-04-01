Keeping the Distance

More from Trash Paddler

Precious Time on the Water Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Oxbow Tranquility Broken Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

