Keeping the Distance
|Source:
|Trash Paddler
|When:
|3 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Out on the Assabet River yesterday, it occurred to me that I've been practicing social distancing for years without even realizing it. Not sure if that's good or bad it just is. Therefore, when out o [...]
More from Trash Paddler
Precious Time on the Water
Trash Paddler (Mar 28) - The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might be my last. Thanks to the higher water levels access to Heard Pond was, simply put, a breeze. read more...
Oxbow Tranquility Broken
Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley. read more...
Escaping It All on the Nashua
Trash Paddler (Mar 20) - Felt very lucky to get out on the Nashua River in Lancaster, MA, yesterday. Social distancing wasn't a problem as I didn't encounter another soul. Launched from Seven Bridge Road (aka Rt. 117) and found numerous obstacles in the form of blow downs. read more...
Sunday Paddle in the familiar waters of the Assabet river in these uncharted times
Trash Paddler (Mar 18) - Got out on familiar waters this past Sunday and, under bright sunny skies, paddled to the point where the Sudbury and Assabet rivers join to form the Concord. Though everything seemed ordinary I couldn't help but think of how fast things are changing and all of us are heading into uncharted waters. read more...
Nashua, Merrimack, and Assabet Bits
Trash Paddler (Mar 13) - They're three rivers in the Merrimack River watershed, and I paddled bits of each this past week. Started with the Nashua River in Still River (Harvard, MA) on the only seasonable day of the three where a couple of deer looked surprised. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Mar 7
|Trash Paddler
|Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing
|Feb 29
|Trash Paddler
|Spring time feel paddling around these rivers
|Feb 19
|Trash Paddler
|Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
|Feb 17
|Trash Paddler
|Solace on the Charles
|Feb 5
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite
|more...
