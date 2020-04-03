Gallery ~ Palm Groms Kit Design Challenge
We’ve had some super entries to our first Palm Groms’ challenge set by Palm’s lead designer Barney Caulfield over on our Facebook to present a design for a fantastic piece of paddling gear you could wear.
More from Palm Blogs
Behind the Shot
Palm Blogs (Apr 2) - The Kynshi river in India is one of the best new river finds in recent history, discovered by Palm’s Joe Rea-Dickins and his team. A series of stacked rapids wind their way through the wilderness of India. Offering up everything from boulder gardens to wave trains to ledge holes and a fifteen meter waterfall named ‘Shillong in a Box’. read more...
Palm HQ Closes Temporarily – UK COVID-19 Action Plan
Palm Blogs (Mar 27) - In order to keep our community safe and to priorities public health, we have made the decision to temporarily close Palm HQ in line with the UK Government’s advice. As of today, 24th March, our factory and offices in Clevedon have shut down, and only a core group of our staff remain working remotely. read more...
We’re Taking Care Right Now
Palm Blogs (Mar 20) - At Palm, like all of you, we are learning to work and live with the COVID-19 pandemic that is racing through society. As we face uncertain times ahead, we will do so together. read more...
Palm at Galway Fest 2020
Palm Blogs (Mar 16) - The ninth annual Galway Fest just went down on the west coast of the Emerald Isle. Palm paddlers were out in force competing in all disciplines and trying their hardest to win the party. Here are their thoughts on the weekend: Laura Griffin Top Irish paddler and coach Laura has been to Galway Fest as many times as Andrew Regan... read more...
You’re going the wrong way! Kayaking back upriver will make you a better kayaker
Palm Blogs (Mar 16) - I geared up at the base, walked down to the river and started kayaking back upstream. Climbing from one eddy to another, challenging and tiring myself out in the same amount of time it would have taken to drive to the top of the river. Delightful, brilliant, well good. This form of kayaking is called ‘attaining’ and it is massively popular in some parts of America but it is rarely practiced elsewhere. read more...
