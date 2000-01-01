Kalmiopsised
|Source:
|Northwest Rafting Company
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
First of all, it is a tongue twister of a word to pronounce. But more importantly, it is the name of a 180,095 acre wilderness area in southwestern Oregon.
More from Northwest Rafting Company
Ospreys: A Unique Bird of Prey
Northwest Rafting Company (Apr 9) - Over 10,000 bird species grace our planet's skies, but only nine occupy every habitat available to them. While two of the nine - pigeon and sparrow - are as familiar to us as cats and dogs, the other seven - short-eared owl, cattle egret, great egret, peregrine falcon, barn owl, tern and osprey - are hiding in plain sight. read more...
Rogue River Lore
Northwest Rafting Company (Apr 6) - The Rogue River has inspired stories since humans have encountered it. From Native American legends to star-studded Hollywood movies, we have told and retold these stories for generations. Below are a few authors and tales (some quite tall!) shaped by this amazing river. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|