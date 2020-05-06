Description

From the Pau Hana SUP School.



How To: Install the YakAttack Slider into the SeaMount system on your paddle board



Kit Contains:

1 Yak Attack Slider

2 Screws



1. Lightly spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.



2. Line up the the YakAttack Slider over two SeaMounts that are 10”-12” apart.



3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the screws into the SeaMounts.



Remove the YakAttack Slider when traveling or transporting your SUP.



Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



