From the Pau Hana SUP School.
How To: Install the YakAttack Slider into the SeaMount system on your paddle board
Kit Contains:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1. Lightly spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Line up the the YakAttack Slider over two SeaMounts that are 10”-12” apart.
3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the screws into the SeaMounts.
Remove the YakAttack Slider when traveling or transporting your SUP.
Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.
For more information visit: www.pauhanasurfco.com
Music by bensound.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
How To: Install the YakAttack Slider into the SeaMount system on your paddle...
12 views
Uploaded by: ToddPauHana • Category: SUP • Added on: 06 May 2020
Description
From the Pau Hana SUP School.
How To: Install the YakAttack Slider into the SeaMount system on your paddle board
Kit Contains:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1. Lightly spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Line up the the...
How To: Install the YakAttack Slider into the SeaMount system on your paddle board
Kit Contains:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1. Lightly spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Line up the the...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.