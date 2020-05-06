From the Pau Hana SUP School.
Kit Contains:
1 Base Plate
1 Screw
1 1” Ram Tough Ball 1/4X20
1 Ram Mount Cup holder with a Double Socket Arm
1. Lightly spray the Base Plate screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Place the Base Plate over a SeaMount where the Base Plate lays flat on the paddle board.
3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the Base Plate into the SeaMount. Do not overtighten.
4. Hand screw the 1” Ram Tough Ball into the 1/4X20 threading on the Base Plate.
5. Twist the knob on the Double Socket Arm counter clockwise to loosen/open and attach to the 1” Ram Tough Ball.
6.Twist the knob on the Double Socket Arm clockwise to secure it to the 1” Ram Tough Ball.
7. Adjust the knob to get the desired position of the Cup Holder and tighten.
Remove the Cup Holder, Tough Ball and Base Plate when traveling or transporting your paddle board.
Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.
For more info visit: www.pauhanasurfco.com
Music: bensound.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
How To: Install the Ram Drink Cup Holder into the SeaMount system on your Pau...
19 views
Uploaded by: ToddPauHana • Category: SUP • Added on: 06 May 2020
Description
From the Pau Hana SUP School.
Kit Contains:
1 Base Plate
1 Screw
1 1” Ram Tough Ball 1/4X20
1 Ram Mount Cup holder with a Double Socket Arm
1. Lightly spray the Base Plate screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Place the Base Plate over a...
Kit Contains:
1 Base Plate
1 Screw
1 1” Ram Tough Ball 1/4X20
1 Ram Mount Cup holder with a Double Socket Arm
1. Lightly spray the Base Plate screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Place the Base Plate over a...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.