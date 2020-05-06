Description

From the Pau Hana SUP School.



Kit Contains:

1 Base Plate

1 Screw

1 1” Ram Tough Ball 1/4X20

1 Ram Mount Cup holder with a Double Socket Arm



1. Lightly spray the Base Plate screw with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.



2. Place the Base Plate over a SeaMount where the Base Plate lays flat on the paddle board.



3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the Base Plate into the SeaMount. Do not overtighten.



4. Hand screw the 1” Ram Tough Ball into the 1/4X20 threading on the Base Plate.



5. Twist the knob on the Double Socket Arm counter clockwise to loosen/open and attach to the 1” Ram Tough Ball.



6.Twist the knob on the Double Socket Arm clockwise to secure it to the 1” Ram Tough Ball.



7. Adjust the knob to get the desired position of the Cup Holder and tighten.

Remove the Cup Holder, Tough Ball and Base Plate when traveling or transporting your paddle board.



Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



For more info visit: www.pauhanasurfco.com

