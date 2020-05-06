Description

From the Pau Hana SUP School.



How-To Install the Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher to a Yak Attack Slider using the SeaMount system on a Pau Hana stand up paddle board:



Contents:

1 Yak Attack Slider

2 Screws

1 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball

1 Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher



1. Lightly Spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.



2. Line up the the YakAttack Slider over two SeaMounts that are 10”-12” apart.



3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the screws into the SeaMounts.



4.Loosen the slider on the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball counter clockwise to slide into the track.



5. Tighten the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball clockwise in the track in the position desired.



6. Twist the knob on the Socket Arm counter clockwise to loosen/open and attach to the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball.



7. Twist the knob on the Socket Arm clockwise to secure it to the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball.



8. Adjust the top knob to twist the Ram Mount JR Revolution Rod Holder in the direction you desire.



Remove the Rod Holder, Tough Ball and Slider when traveling or transporting your SUP.



Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.



