From the Pau Hana SUP School.
How-To Install the Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher to a Yak Attack Slider using the SeaMount system on a Pau Hana stand up paddle board:
Contents:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball
1 Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher
1. Lightly Spray screws with lubricating oil, like WD-40 on first use and a couple times a season after that.
2. Line up the the YakAttack Slider over two SeaMounts that are 10”-12” apart.
3. Use a phillips head screwdriver to screw the screws into the SeaMounts.
4.Loosen the slider on the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball counter clockwise to slide into the track.
5. Tighten the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball clockwise in the track in the position desired.
6. Twist the knob on the Socket Arm counter clockwise to loosen/open and attach to the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball.
7. Twist the knob on the Socket Arm clockwise to secure it to the 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball.
8. Adjust the top knob to twist the Ram Mount JR Revolution Rod Holder in the direction you desire.
Remove the Rod Holder, Tough Ball and Slider when traveling or transporting your SUP.
Rinse paddle board and accessories with freshwater if used in saltwater.
For more info visit: www.pauhanasurfco.com
Music by bensound.com
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
How To: Install the Ram Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher...
20 views
Uploaded by: ToddPauHana • Category: SUP • Added on: 06 May 2020
Description
From the Pau Hana SUP School.
How-To Install the Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher to a Yak Attack Slider using the SeaMount system on a Pau Hana stand up paddle board:
Contents:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball
1 Ram Mount Revolution JR...
How-To Install the Ram Mount Revolution JR Rod Holder or Ram Tube Rocket Launcher to a Yak Attack Slider using the SeaMount system on a Pau Hana stand up paddle board:
Contents:
1 Yak Attack Slider
2 Screws
1 1.5” Ram Sliding Tough Ball
1 Ram Mount Revolution JR...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.