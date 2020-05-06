Description

In this episode of The Kayak Fishing Show from season one we make our first visit to Texas to fish with Jeff Herman and take part in one of the early Heroes on the Water events. The fishing was tough but the memories were amazing.

Join us this week as we watch share stories from this early shoot...

In this episode of The Kayak Fishing Show from season one we make our first visit to Texas to fish with Jeff Herman and take part in one of the early Heroes on the Water events. The fishing was tough but the memories were amazing.

Join us this week as we watch share stories from this early shoot of our show.

More