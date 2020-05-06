I made this video in response to a few post I saw online. Customers with their brand new touring kayaks totally misadjusted. Fit is everything when you get into touring kayaks. You want your kayak to become a part of you, an extension of your body. If you're not adjusted and talking to your kayak, you're missing out on so much fun!
Lets take it to the next level. If you have any additional questions please leave them in the comments.
Thank for joining us today
How To Adjust The Fit Your Touring Kayak
