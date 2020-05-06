Description

The CBC Ranger SUP is a patent pending, pioneering design in foam SUP's. It's fully molded, with a 7” diameter top deck storage compartment to hold your keys or phone (in waterproof case). This CBC SUP has superior flotation up to 300 lbs. and is perfect for flat water, bays, and river paddling! The Ranger comes complete with convenient bungee straps to hold your gear, a traction pad to help with grip, center easy carry handle, and a protective tail cap. The Ranger SUP package is sold exclusively at Sam’s Club and includes the SUP, 1 fin, a leash with padded ankle strap, and an adjustable aluminum floating paddle. The paddle is even equipped with Blade Shield to protect you and your board from nicks and scrapes. This SUP is great for riders of all ages and all skill levels from beginners to advanced riders. Sam's Club Exclusive!

