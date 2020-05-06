Like us on Facebook
11' Atlas Fiberglass SUP
17 views
Description
The 11ft Atlas Fiberglass SUP package is the newest addition to the CBC line up of SUPs sold exclusively at Sam’s Club! Don’t let the wood grain graphic fool you – this SUP is made with an EPS foam core to keep the overall board weight down, 3 wood stringers to maintain a durable shape and...
The 11ft Atlas Fiberglass SUP package is the newest addition to the CBC line up of SUPs sold exclusively at Sam's Club! Don't let the wood grain graphic fool you – this SUP is made with an EPS foam core to keep the overall board weight down, 3 wood stringers to maintain a durable shape and structure and then covering the core is 5 layers of epoxy resin, finished off with 2 layers of fiberglass to make that smooth hard outer shell. The Atlas features a large EVA traction pad so there's no need for wax, a universal camera mount, dual bungee storage system and a center inset carrying handle – all built right into the board! It also comes with a PU SUP leash, a carbon fiber floating paddle that has an ergonomic handle and protective blade guard, 1 fin, and a full-size board bag for easy transport. Basically, everything you need to get out there and SUP is included in the Atlas package!
