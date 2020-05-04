Description

This full episode of The Kayak Fishing Show with Jim Sammons is from Season 6 Episode 6. 2014

In this part Two of our trip to Puerto Rico to fish with our friend Omar Orraca of Caribbean Outfitters. The Fish continue to cooperate and keep getting bigger. On the trip with us are Luther Ciphers from Yakattack and Joe Pulliam from Jackson Kayak.



Join us live as we view this full episode of the show and get in on the conversation with Jim Sammons and Luther Cifers and Joe Pulliam as they share memories and answer question from this great adventure.

