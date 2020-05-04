This full episode of The Kayak Fishing Show with Jim Sammons is from Season 6 Episode 6. 2014
In this part Two of our trip to Puerto Rico to fish with our friend Omar Orraca of Caribbean Outfitters. The Fish continue to cooperate and keep getting bigger. On the trip with us are Luther Ciphers from Yakattack and Joe Pulliam from Jackson Kayak.
Join us live as we view this full episode of the show and get in on the conversation with Jim Sammons and Luther Cifers and Joe Pulliam as they share memories and answer question from this great adventure.
S6E6 Puerto Rico Tarpon Fishing Part Two with Live commentary
13 views
Uploaded by: The Heliconia Press • Category: Fishing • Added on: 04 May 2020
Description
