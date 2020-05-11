This *SUNDAY BOARD MEETING* brings us some Aloha vibes direcly from Maui!
Anne-Marie Reichman-Totah is the Founder and Green Coordinator of the event. She was introduced into SUP on this beach in 2008. That year she paddled the SUP11 route for the first time as "try out" and followed by six more times. Last year she did the NON Stop for the first time.
She has so many words to describe the SUP11 City Tour, but for her the event will always be her baby, which brings so much energy!
This week is going to be a special one! What do you bet, will it be? You will find the answer while watching the video ;)
filming: Rainelle Dominique Lushina edit: Tanja Ecker
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
SUNDAY BOARD MEETING with ANNE-MARIE REICHMAN-TOTAH
16 views
Description
This *SUNDAY BOARD MEETING* brings us some Aloha vibes direcly from Maui!
Anne-Marie Reichman-Totah is the Founder and Green Coordinator of the event. She was introduced into SUP on this beach in 2008. That year she paddled the SUP11 route for the first time as "try out" and...
Anne-Marie Reichman-Totah is the Founder and Green Coordinator of the event. She was introduced into SUP on this beach in 2008. That year she paddled the SUP11 route for the first time as "try out" and...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.