Dave Conley of Canoe the Wild demonstrates basic paddling techniques and maneuvers to help make tandem canoe paddling fun and exciting. To start, Dave focuses on basic paddle strokes that are the foundation of the maneuvers we will learn later on.



0:38 Forward Stroke

0:52 J-Stroke

1:10 Draw

1:25 Cross Draw

1:44 Stern Pry



For more educational canoe content, please visit our blog: https://www.oldtowncanoe.com/blog



To shop Old Town canoes, please visit our website: https://bit.ly/3dvZVhQ

