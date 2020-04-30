Description

Old Town’s PDL-driven kayaks, such as the Predator PDL and Topwater 120 PDL, have become known for their speed, stability, and durability. The sealed propeller-style PDL Drive is safe for saltwater use and requires minimal upkeep to maintain optimum performance. There are, however, a few tips we...

Old Town’s PDL-driven kayaks, such as the Predator PDL and Topwater 120 PDL, have become known for their speed, stability, and durability. The sealed propeller-style PDL Drive is safe for saltwater use and requires minimal upkeep to maintain optimum performance. There are, however, a few tips we can share to keep your PDL Drive and kayak hull running smoothly, especially when it comes to offseason storage.



Check out www.oldtowncanoe.com/customer-service for more information.

More