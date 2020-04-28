Description

Lockdown learning with coach Jake Holland breaking down some of the hard won truths of paddling to make it easy for you to keep practicing and reflecting on your technique. Follow along at home as Jake builds on this series.



Starting with the cornerstone of posture, Jake shows you how to improve...

Lockdown learning with coach Jake Holland breaking down some of the hard won truths of paddling to make it easy for you to keep practicing and reflecting on your technique. Follow along at home as Jake builds on this series.



Starting with the cornerstone of posture, Jake shows you how to improve your stability and power in your boat.



#TechniqueTuesday #LockdownLearning #Lowdown

More