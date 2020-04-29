Description

Our adventure ambassador and photographer Vernon Deck is telling you what he likes about the Indiana SUPs, offers a 50% discount voucher for a Indiana SUP set in a competition and takes you with him on a SUP session.

More about his trip in beautiful Raja Ampat and the competition here:

More about his trip in beautiful Raja Ampat and the competition here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfenjo5ZfMQ&t=362s

