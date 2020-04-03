Like us on Facebook
"One of the best waves out there." | Corner Wave Summer Session
Uploaded by: danejackson • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 03 April 2020
Corner Wave on the Ottawa river by all accounts doesn't seem like it should be some epic wave. But it really is one of our favorite small waves in the world. It's a fun challenge to throw all the tricks, it's smooth, and is just one of the best places to spend a few hours during the low water summer flows. Check out one of our many sessions from last summer.
