Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Jan 30
Nile River Festival
Welcome to Africa’s largest and longest running whitewater festival! The 2020 Nile River Festival is a...
Welcome to Africa’s largest and longest running whitewater festival! The 2020 Nile River...
- Welcome to Africa’s largest and longest running whitewater festival!
The 2020 Nile River Festival is a four day event that makes the most of some of the biggest rapids in the world and celebrates all that is awesome about the River Nile and the surrounding area, here in UgandaOrganizer: Nile River Festival
Mail: click hereExtra Info:
Series: -
-
CategoryCompetition
-
Date & TimeJan 30 2020 at 00:00 - Jan 30 2020 at 23:59 UTC
-
Location & full addressAfrica, Uganda, Explorers Camp, Bujagali Falls, Jinja
-
Event AdminsJeroen
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.