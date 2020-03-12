Description

In this episode, we talk about sit in kayaks and what is the difference between a few popular types of sit in kayaks. We also introduce you to the FIT Concept. We use this concept in-store to help customers decide which style and model of kayak will best serve their needs.



I encourage you to...

In this episode, we talk about sit in kayaks and what is the difference between a few popular types of sit in kayaks. We also introduce you to the FIT Concept. We use this concept in-store to help customers decide which style and model of kayak will best serve their needs.



I encourage you to read this article Happy Paddlin Published on the F.I.T. Guide.



https://happypaddlin.com/2020/03/11/choosing-the-right-kayak-canoe-sup-with-f-i-t/







=========================================



Thank for joining us today



Please do not forget to subscribe and drop us a like!



=========================================



For more information head over to http://www.headwaterskayak.com/index.html

Or call us at (209) 224-8367



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/headwaterskayak/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/headwaterskayak/?hl=en



=========================================

More