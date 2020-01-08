Description

In this episode, we hit a seldom run section on Clackamas. Cazadero is a short section of technical whitewater just outside the town of Estecada. Rarely is there water in it as it's typically diverted by Portland General Electric for power. Today, they are doing some repairs to the dam; so, we got...

Thanks to Luke Spencer ok Clackamas River Outfitters for showing us the lines.

