Description

This holidays season we decided to pack up and leave the comfortable weather of Tennessee and head up to Canada to experience some real winter activities; playing in the snow, skiing, and sliding and of course visiting our friends and family. While up north I also got to freeze my brain off with...

This holidays season we decided to pack up and leave the comfortable weather of Tennessee and head up to Canada to experience some real winter activities; playing in the snow, skiing, and sliding and of course visiting our friends and family. While up north I also got to freeze my brain off with some winter kayaking on both the Ottawa and Potomac Rivers. Check out our latest winter adventure in Canada.

More