The Body Glove™ Bullet inflatable kayak package is lightweight, convenient, and cleverly designed. The Bullet ikayak is the perfect portable and versatile adventure companion to carry you and your gear to your destinations. The longer board length than the Bullets shorter cousin, the Porter, adds weight capacity and stability. One great board with two ways to paddle and endless possibilities.
Stand or Sit
The Bullet is designed to be used as a sleek, sit-on top kayak, but by simply unclipping the seat, the kayak converts to a stand-up paddle board. Two ways to paddle, endless adventure.
Paddle or Surf
With its flat bottom hull and triple fixed-fin configuration, the Bullet offers both efficient paddling across those long flatwater paddles, but also cuts through the water for control and carving when catching waves.
Body Glove Bullet Inflatable Kayak
9 views
Uploaded by: JohnChenciner • Category: Other • Added on: 01 February 2020
Description
