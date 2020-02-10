Description

We’re back in Sweden on Lake Vanern for Part 2 of Hobie Fishing Worlds 7. Competition heats up as our 48 kayak anglers battle it out for the HFW7 title as they target the predatory pike and search for monster perch.



Which competitor and country will be crowned Champion? If you guessed Salah...

We’re back in Sweden on Lake Vanern for Part 2 of Hobie Fishing Worlds 7. Competition heats up as our 48 kayak anglers battle it out for the HFW7 title as they target the predatory pike and search for monster perch.



Which competitor and country will be crowned Champion? If you guessed Salah Eddine El Barbouchi form Germany then you guessed right!





Watch more Hobie Outdoor Adventures here:

https://www.hobie.com/hobie-outdoor-adventures/



Learn more about the Hobie Fishing Worlds here:

https://hobiefishingworlds.com/



Follow us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.instagram.com/hobiefishing/

More