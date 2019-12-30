[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Get out there with Nouria Newman
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|55 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Well, Nouria Newman’s passion for rivers has given her so much...this is why she goes around to all parts of the world doing what she loves - kayaking and exploring rivers. But that’s just the sur [...]
More from unsponsored
The Salad Days: The Illustrious River Career of Herman Hoops
unsponsored (3 hrs. ago) - In the final chapter of his life, legendary river runner and activist Herm Hoops has the opportunity to take one last river trip through his treasured Desolation Canyon on the Green River. read more...
Seek peek at Titan kayak’s Nymph, just lovely colours!!
unsponsored (Jan 4) - Titan have some pretty nice looking colour combinations for the Nymph. read more...
Happy New Year
unsponsored (Jan 2) - Welcome 2020. We hope that 2020 is good to you all, that it brings good water levels and good fortune. Thank you for supporting Unsponsored. read more...
Check out the wonderful sections of the Wailuku river in Hawaii !!
unsponsored (Jan 1) - Hawaii is clearly already known for being a paradise to vacation to, and while that is definitely true. I know the Big Island of Hawaii to be home of one of the greatest rivers the in the world, the Wailuku. read more...
Run of the Minus Rapids - Epic!!
unsponsored (Dec 30 2019) - Here is a quick GoPro mashup of the minus rapids and the last few days enjoying one of my favorite rivers of all time! read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|