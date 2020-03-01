Playak Logo


Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing

Source:Trash Paddler
When:1 hour ago
The majestic stand of old maples paddled past yesterday is hard by the Sudbury River below Lee's Bridge...

→ read original → Trash Paddler

More from Trash Paddler

Spring time feel paddling around these rivers

Trash Paddler (Feb 29) - Spent the past three days on three different rivers all within 12 miles of home and each one had the rock-solid feel of spring. Started with the Concord River and its Old North Bridge on a warm and sunny Sunday...  read more...

Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River

Trash Paddler (Feb 19) - Before ascending the Assabet River this paddler always checks the water level on the Egg Rock inscription. Yesterday, on Presidents Day, the level proved perfect for unimpeded paddling to West Concord and Warner's Pond.  read more...

Solace on the Charles

Trash Paddler (Feb 17) - The way things are going with our country of late, it seems the need for finding solace is fast becoming a regular occurrence. We all have our places to go to when the need arises. Mine is on the water, preferably a river, where at least for a few hours something close to normalcy prevails.  read more...

Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite

Trash Paddler (Feb 5) - The last day of January revealed wide-open water on the Assabet River, even the shallow areas by Crow Island. An eastern bluebird was the cherry on top...  read more...

Ruckus in the Oxbow

Trash Paddler (Jan 30) - It had been unusually quiet on the Nashua River in Harvard, MA yesterday with not a peep heard from the Fort Devens gun ranges.   read more...

Jan 17Trash Paddler Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped
Jan 16Trash Paddler Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year
Jan 9Trash Paddler Paddling this stretch of the Assabet River to immerse in sunshine warmth
