Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!

Just as I resigned myself to planning paddles for next spring, the Arctic conditions retreated almost as fast as they had appeared and the iced-up rivers gave way to open water. Consequently, I was a [...]
It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season
Trash Paddler (Dec 17 2019) - That's what it felt like while paddling bits of the lower Sudbury and Assabet rivers yesterday in Concord. The Elm Street Bridge (opening photo) was approached after passing beneath the fog-shrouded commuter rail and Main Street bridges... read more...
A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River
Trash Paddler (Dec 14 2019) - Around these parts we went from 8 degrees F. with more than a half-foot of snow on the ground Sunday morning to 56 degrees F. with almost bare ground in the span of 48 hours. The Assabet River on Tuesday morning was close to ice free from Gleasondale down to the mouth of Elizabeth Brook where a thin mat of ice spanned the river (opening photo)... read more...
Winter Right on Cue
Trash Paddler (Dec 12 2019) - Enjoyed seeing the last minutes of bare ground at Egg Rock in Concord this past Sunday afternoon while awaiting the arrival of Old Man Winter. read more...
Warm November morning Paddle to Heard Pond from the Sudbury River
Trash Paddler (Nov 28 2019) - Following last Sunday's rainstorm we were gifted with two beautiful late November days. On Monday my hope was that thanks to Sunday's rain there'd be enough water for gaining entry to Heard Pond from the Sudbury River. read more...
An Egg Rock Eagle
Trash Paddler (Nov 28 2019) - Took advantage of some relatively mild conditions today and paddled the Assabet River between Egg Rock and Westvale. Water level at the inscribed stone looked adequate. read more...
|Nov 22 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River's Portal is Open Again
|Nov 15 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River paddle in cold conditions
|Nov 14 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Down the Merrimack River and thinking about a legendary paddle story
|Nov 12 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Exploring Merrimack River's upper section above Penacook - Report
