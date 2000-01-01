Why We Paddle: Since the 70’s
Things are kinda hectic right now. Life moves fast. Too fast. When we paddle, we remember what it’s all about, the connection to the ocean, to nature, to each other.
Air France Paddle Festival – April 4th, LIVE on Standup Journal Online
Standup Journal (4 hrs. ago) - We eagerly await the starting horn of the 2020 Air France Paddle Festival on April 4th. Standup Journal will offer a Live Broadcast of the elite race for our viewers to participate in the excitement of this renowned & respected stand up paddle, prone & foil race off the island of Tahiti. read more...
Eco-Progressive iSUP: Sea Lion Boards Commits to 1% for the Planet
Standup Journal (10 hrs. ago) - We are so proud of our friends at Sea Lion iSUP. The integrity within their brand is practiced and shows true effort towards sustainability. Sea Lion Boards are gorgeous and they make every effort to protect the planet. read more...
What Do You Do if You Get Caught Inside With a Wing?
Standup Journal (Mar 2) - What do you do if you get caught inside while foil surfing with a wing? That’s a lot of equipment to manage, right? We asked the ever-stoked, shred-master & fun culprit Julien Bouyer of Team Naish what to do. read more...
The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans
Standup Journal (Mar 1) - Imagine five days all expenses paid, in a luxury resort with world champion SUP surfers and coaches, top of the line equipment and multiple surf sessions daily including video reviews & analysis to boost your paddle surfing performance through the roof. read more...
The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change
Standup Journal (Feb 28) - At Standup Journal, we celebrate the men and women who are utilizing watersports to raise awareness and promote advocacy for the environment. Every one of us that takes a stand inspires others to look at their own daily practices and do the same. read more...
