The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change
At Standup Journal, we celebrate the men and women who are utilizing watersports to raise awareness and promote advocacy for the environment. Every one of us that takes a stand inspires others to look [...]
More from Standup Journal
Whales & Wonder: Stand Out Day in Stand Up by Lisa duBusc Miller
Standup Journal (Feb 16) - Paddlers love nature. We are immersed in it, dive into it, and have a passion to protect it. Stories of paddlers who have their breath taken away by close encounters with our natural world are some of our favorites. read more...
Christian Anderson: Polar Bear on the Rise From Fanatic SUP
Standup Journal (Feb 14) - Christian Anderson of Kitmoeller, the Cold Hawaii of Denmark, has been an apprentice to world champion paddle athlete Casper Steinfath since an early age. Christian’s recent victory at the ISA Junior World SUP Racing Championships launches him onto the larger playing field and as competitor to his mentor. The relationship between the two remains unfazed. Here’s a look at Christian’s rise from his cold water roots to the man he is today. read more...
Of the Sea: A Female Driven Surf Film to Raise Awareness About World’s Plastic Consumption
Standup Journal (Feb 13) - Of the Sea, a newly released film by Jordyn Romeo, is an exploration of the connection between motherhood, sustainability and the planet. It features Katherine Terrell, a surfer & refugee who develops an eco-bikini line called Jeux de Vaques created from recycled plastic water bottles and fishing nets. read more...
Did You Know? Iran International SUP Team
Standup Journal (Feb 13) - Meet Alireza yahayapour Masrouri, member of the Iranian International SUP Team and paddleboard instructor. Alireza recently placed No. 6 in the 6km race at the first Asia SUP Championship in China in 2019. read more...
What’s all star, SUP Champion, Candice Appleby been upto these days?
Standup Journal (Feb 4) - Legend. Champion. Water girl. That’s the Candice Appleby we’ve known over past years. Winning the BoP 6X and PPG 3X running, racing and surfing on the APP World Tour, mentoring Shae Foudy and others, Candice’s path is riddled with success. Things have been quiet for the all-star, top athlete in the past several months. read more...
|Headline
|Feb 3
|Standup Journal
|The Islands Bounce Back: Spotlight on St. John
|Feb 1
|Standup Journal
|Molokai Holokai Ho’olaule’a Paddle Challenge this July!!!
|Jan 22
|Standup Journal
|An Interview With Jr. SUP Champion: Max Torres of Puerto Rico
|Jan 16
|Standup Journal
|Howe Sound’s breathtaking natural beauty is really special to experience from its waters
|Jan 6
|Standup Journal
|Winter Issue Arrives on Newsstands
|Dec 20 2019
|Standup Journal
|Gran Canaria Pro AM Crowns SUP Surf Champions at El Loret
|Dec 19 2019
|Standup Journal
|Rack Labs: Stand Up Paddleboard Board Horse to Rack your Gear
